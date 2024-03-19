Profile Picture
Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Facts
HQ Location
Charlotte, North Carolina, United States
Employee Count
25000
CEO
William H. Rogers Jr.
Revenue
$22.22bn

Truist Financial Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a prominent player in the financial services industry, born from the merger of BB&T and SunTrust in 2019. With a strong foundation and a clear vision, Truist aims to deliver a comprehensive range of financial services to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Under the leadership of CEO William H. Rogers Jr., Truist has established itself as a leader in banking, investment, lending, wealth management, and insurance. The company is committed to providing innovative financial solutions tailored to help individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals. With a dedicated workforce of 25,000 employees, Truist ensures exceptional client service and expertise across its offerings.

Truist leverages advanced technology and data-driven insights to enhance the client experience and streamline operations. The company’s focus on corporate services further underscores its commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes. With a robust presence and a client-centric approach, Truist continues to build on its legacy of trust and excellence in the financial sector.

Keywords and Services
banking
investment
lending
wealth management
insurance
corporate services
