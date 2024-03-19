Company Profile

Founded in 1935, Tyson Foods has grown to become one of the world's largest food companies and a recognised leader in protein. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson Foods employs approximately 142,000 team members globally. The company is committed to producing high-quality food products while maintaining sustainable practices and ethical standards throughout its operations.

Tyson Foods focuses on innovation and customer satisfaction, offering a diverse portfolio that includes beef, pork, and poultry products, as well as prepared foods such as ready-to-eat meals and frozen food. The company leverages its extensive supply chain and operational expertise to provide fresh and frozen products to major retailers, foodservice distributors, and restaurants worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Donnie King, Tyson Foods continues to prioritise growth and sustainability. The company remains dedicated to providing nutritious, affordable, and sustainable food solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers and partners. Tyson Foods' commitment to excellence and innovation drives its success and positions it as a key player in the global food industry.