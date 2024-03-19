Company Profile

United Overseas Bank (UOB) Group, established in 1935, is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 offices in 19 countries and territories. Headquartered in Singapore, UOB offers a wide range of financial services to both individuals and businesses, focusing on retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, and private banking. The bank is known for its prudent management and strong customer relationships, deeply rooted in its service philosophy and heritage.

UOB provides comprehensive solutions in asset management, insurance, and treasury services, catering to the diverse needs of its clientele. The bank's dedication to innovation and technology ensures that it remains at the forefront of the financial industry, offering cutting-edge products and services. UOB's commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility further strengthens its reputation as a trusted financial institution in the region.

With a workforce of 26,000 employees, UOB is committed to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement. The bank's extensive experience and robust financial standing enable it to support its clients' growth and success. Under the leadership of CEO Wee Ee Cheong, UOB continues to expand its reach and capabilities, positioning itself as a key player in the global banking landscape.