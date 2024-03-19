United Rentals, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a global leader in equipment rental services. Established in 1997, the company has grown to become the world’s largest equipment rental provider, serving various industries including construction, industrial, and utility sectors. United Rentals is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their operational goals through reliable equipment rental services and innovative solutions.

With a workforce of 25,000 employees, United Rentals is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and ensuring safety standards across all operations. Under the leadership of CEO Matthew Flannery, the company prides itself on its extensive fleet of equipment and tools, catering to a wide range of needs from small tools to large construction machinery. United Rentals also offers comprehensive fleet management solutions to optimise equipment usage and efficiency.

United Rentals focuses on providing specialty solutions such as power HVAC, trench safety, and fluid solutions, ensuring that customers have access to the right equipment for any project. The company also offers safety training and onsite services to support workplace safety and operational efficiency. Through its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, United Rentals continues to set industry standards and drive growth in the equipment rental market.