Company Profile

Universal Health Services (UHS) is a prominent healthcare management company established in 1979. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, UHS has consistently been at the forefront of providing high-quality healthcare services. With a workforce of over 11,000 employees, UHS operates numerous acute care hospitals, behavioural health facilities, and ambulatory centres across the United States.

Under the leadership of CEO Alan B. Miller, UHS has grown to become one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies. The company prides itself on its commitment to patient care, innovation, and operational efficiency. UHS's comprehensive services cater to a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency services to specialised behavioural health treatments.

UHS continues to expand its reach and impact, delivering exceptional healthcare services to communities nationwide. The company's dedication to quality and its strategic approach to healthcare management have earned it a strong reputation in the industry. With a robust portfolio and a focus on sustainable growth, UHS is well-positioned to lead the future of healthcare.