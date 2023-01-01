Uphold

Uphold is a Web3 financial platform serving more than 10 million customers across almost 150 countries. The firm provides businesses and consumers with easy access to digital assets and services, with its unique ‘Anything-to-Anything’ interface giving end users the opportunity to switch between digital assets, national currencies and precious metals. Uniquely, Uphold smart routes orders across 29 trading venues, delivering optimal execution and superior liquidity to customers. What’s more, the company never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved. It has pioneered radical transparency, publishing assets and liabilities every 30 seconds via its website. Uphold is regulated in the US by FinCen and State regulators, and is registered in the UK and Canada with the FCA and FINTRAC respectively, and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under The Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania.