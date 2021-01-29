US distributor Talley Inc. builds intelligence and connectivity

With experience gained in the US Navy, Rhys Fernandez developed extensive technical knowledge which was to prove invaluable for a career in the wireless communications business. Joining Talley Inc. 16 years ago, he started as an Account Executive and, is now Director of 5G Applications at the major US distributor.



“I aspired to be a programmer but kept gravitating back to my strength – wireless, which I felt was the way the industry was heading,” he says. “I remember attending a Next Generation Mobile Networks conference and hearing how each ‘G’ was on a timeline of about 5 to 10 years, but then from 3G to 4G, it was cut in half. Now it’s apparent it’s happening faster and faster – much like how computers evolved.”



Without doubt, Talley Inc. is at the forefront of digital transformation, providing products and supply chain solutions for organizations involved in Public and Private Wireless Networks. He says the company’s economic position is “very healthy” with clear growth forecasts based on organic growth of existing customers, and the acquisition of new customers building new networks or expanding existing networks. Talley is focused on providing ease of ordering, product availability, and ‘top-notch’ customer service as a means to achieve its goal of Service Excellence.



“It’s amazing how fast technology advances, Talley is still providing the products and services required for today’s networks, the products have changed and continue to change” he reflects. “With the advent of 5G technology, we’re going to be seeing more automation and more intelligence nearing the edge of the network – think IoT and Smart Transportation. As the intelligence gets closer to the edge, more backhaul and mid-haul will be implemented to support the robust nature of network edge devices requiring more bandwidth and minimal latency.”



He emphasizes the expansion of spectrum use, highlighting how higher frequency is key to bandwidth in the 5G architecture of wireless communications, continuing to provide better and faster services.

“Traditionally, our customer base varied broadly, our goal was to get more focused. We took a long list of customer types and organized them into three main groups – carriers, land-mobile radio and specialty group. This allows us to zero in on applications specific to their needs.”

When it comes to vendor rotations, Talley carries ‘best of breed’ products, partnering with great companies that value integrity and offer support. As a distributor, we’re like the Home Depot of the wireless application world,” he says.