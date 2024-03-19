Company Profile

VakifBank, founded in 1954, has grown to become one of Turkey's most significant financial institutions. With its headquarters in Istanbul, VakifBank serves its customers with a comprehensive range of financial products and services. Known for its commitment to technological innovation and customer satisfaction, the bank plays a crucial role in the Turkish economy.

Under the leadership of CEO Abdi Serdar Üstünsalih, VakifBank has expanded its reach, consistently adapting to the evolving needs of its clientele. The bank's extensive network and dedicated workforce of 17,000 employees ensure a high standard of service delivery, making it a preferred choice for individuals and businesses alike.

VakifBank provides a wide array of financial solutions, including retail, commercial, and corporate banking, investment banking, insurance services, and asset management. By integrating modern technology with traditional banking principles, VakifBank continues to support the economic growth and financial well-being of its customers.