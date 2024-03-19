Founded in 2007, Veeva Systems is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. The company provides innovative solutions for customer relationship management, regulatory compliance, and quality management, helping organisations streamline their processes and achieve their business goals more efficiently. With headquarters in Pleasanton, California, Veeva serves a wide array of clients worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Peter Gassner, Veeva Systems has grown significantly, employing approximately 8700 people. The company is committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to its customers through its comprehensive suite of cloud-based applications. These solutions are specifically designed to meet the unique needs of life sciences companies, ensuring that they can operate with greater agility and compliance.

Veeva's dedication to excellence is reflected in its robust annual revenue of $2.36bn. The company continues to expand its offerings, aiming to be at the forefront of technological advancements in the life sciences sector. Through its relentless focus on customer success, Veeva Systems remains a trusted partner for many of the world's leading life sciences organisations.