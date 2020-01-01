Viatris

Viatris is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognised brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centres in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India.