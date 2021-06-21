Virgin Media O2
Virgin Mobile and O2 merged on June 21, 2021 in a £31b deal. O2, the commercial brand of Telefónica UK Limited and Virgin Media, parent company Liberty Global, represents the biggest UK merger in a decade and the largest UK telecoms deal ever.
Virgin Mobile and O2 are two of the UK’s most iconic brands, combining 47 million+ broadband, mobile, phone and home subscribers, and around 18,000 employees. We’ve come together to give the UK more choice and better value - it’s good news for customers, communities and businesses all over the country.
