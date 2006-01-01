Virgin Mobile

Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa was first formed in 2006 and is headquartered in Dubai Internet City, UAE. Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa has established a leading position across the Middle East and Africa region, being the only mobile provider in the GCC with multiple live operations and millions of active customers. Today we’re delivering an all-around amazing mobile experience to people in Oman, Saudi Arabia and provide advisory services to Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (EITC) in the UAE. Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa delivers mobile telecom services to consumers across the region through two brands: Virgin Mobile and FRiENDi mobile. Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa also provides outsourced services to mobile network operators by operating focused brands and mobile packages on their behalf.