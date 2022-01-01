Vitality UK

Vitality is a UK-based health, life and car insurance and investments company, which is part of Discovery Limited, a worldwide insurer and investment manager.

Vitality is one of the UK’s leading private medical insurers which specialises in the evolving market of digital medicine and wellbeing. Vitality pioneered the ‘shared-value’ insurance model, where by what is good for their members, is good for them as the insurer and good for society as a whole too, and its unique approach to insurance is founded on the scientifically proven principles of behavioural economics where prevention and incentive-reward cover is provided directly to individuals, families and businesses