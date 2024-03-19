Company Profile

Vivendi, headquartered in Paris, France, is a global leader in media and content creation. Since its founding in 1983, the company has made significant strides in various segments of the entertainment industry. With a robust workforce of over 73,000 employees, Vivendi continues to drive innovation and creativity across its diverse portfolio of businesses.

Under the leadership of CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi has expanded its reach into multiple sectors, including music, telecommunications, and advertising. The company's commitment to delivering high-quality content and services has established it as a trusted name in the industry. Vivendi's collaborative approach ensures that it stays ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving market.

Vivendi's extensive operations encompass video games, film production, and publishing, making it a powerhouse in the global entertainment landscape. The company's strategic investments and partnerships enable it to offer a wide range of services that cater to the needs of both businesses and consumers. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Vivendi continues to shape the future of media and entertainment.