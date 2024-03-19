Volkswagen Group, founded in 1937 and headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany, is a global leader in automotive manufacturing. With a workforce of 676,000 employees, the company is committed to producing a wide range of vehicles, from luxury to commercial. Under the leadership of CEO Oliver Blume, Volkswagen Group continues to innovate and set standards in the automotive industry.

The company's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Bentley. Each brand brings its own unique identity and heritage, contributing to Volkswagen Group's diverse and robust line-up. The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality vehicles and mobility solutions that meet the needs of customers worldwide.

Volkswagen Group is also at the forefront of developing sustainable mobility solutions, focusing on electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies. By investing in innovation and embracing the future of transportation, Volkswagen Group aims to make a significant impact on the global automotive landscape.