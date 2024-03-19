Company Profile

Voya Financial, established in 2014, is a preeminent provider of retirement, investment management, and employee benefits. Headquartered in New York, Voya services a diverse range of clients with a focus on helping individuals and businesses achieve financial security. Under the leadership of CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr., Voya has positioned itself as a trusted partner in financial planning and wealth management.

With a robust workforce of 7,700 employees, Voya Financial offers innovative insurance solutions and benefit plans tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. The company’s broad array of products and services are designed to foster financial well-being and long-term growth. Voya’s commitment to excellence and client satisfaction is reflected in its comprehensive approach to financial services and strategic investments.

In a dynamic financial landscape, Voya Financial continues to evolve and adapt, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the industry. The company’s core services in retirement planning and investment management are complemented by cutting-edge employee benefits programmes. Voya’s dedication to empowering its clients is evident in its ongoing efforts to provide exceptional service and strategic financial solutions.