Company Profile

Founded in 1965, Wan Hai Lines has grown to become a leading player in the container shipping industry. With its headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, the company has established a robust presence in the global maritime transport network. Wan Hai Lines is dedicated to providing efficient and reliable shipping solutions to its customers.

Wan Hai Lines offers a comprehensive range of services including container shipping, logistics, and freight forwarding. The company also specialises in supply chain management, ensuring that goods are transported smoothly and efficiently across international borders. Wan Hai Lines operates with a commitment to excellence, leveraging its extensive experience and expertise in the maritime industry to deliver top-notch services.

Under the leadership of CEO Tommy Hsieh, Wan Hai Lines continues to expand its operations and enhance its service offerings. The company's strategic approach and customer-centric focus have earned it a reputation for reliability and efficiency. With a workforce of 1,300 dedicated employees, Wan Hai Lines is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the global shipping and logistics market.