Webster Financial

Company Profile

Webster Bank, established in 1935, has a long-standing history of serving individuals, families, and businesses with exceptional financial solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Webster Bank has grown to become a leading institution in the banking sector, with a commitment to providing personalised service and innovative products.

Under the leadership of CEO John R. Ciulla, Webster Bank offers a wide range of services including personal banking, business banking, and commercial banking. Clients benefit from tailored solutions in wealth management, lending, and treasury services, designed to meet their unique financial needs. With an extensive network of branches and online capabilities, Webster Bank ensures convenient access to financial services for all its customers.

As a trusted partner in financial growth, Webster Bank focuses on delivering value through integrity and customer-centricity. The bank's dedication to excellence is reflected in its robust portfolio of services and its unwavering support for the communities it serves. Webster Bank continues to innovate and expand its offerings, keeping pace with the evolving needs of its diverse clientele.