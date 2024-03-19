Company Profile

Founded in 1961, WEG stands as a global leader in the manufacturing of electrical machinery. Headquartered in Jaraguá do Sul, Brazil, WEG has consistently delivered innovative solutions and technologies across various industries, cementing its reputation as a trusted partner in industrial automation and power transmission.

With a workforce of 40,000 strong, WEG operates with a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The company's extensive portfolio includes electric motors, generators, transformers, and automation solutions, which are designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern industrial applications.

Under the leadership of CEO Harry Schmelzer Jr., WEG continues to expand its influence in renewable energy systems and other progressive sectors. The company's dedication to sustainability and efficiency drives its ongoing research and development efforts, ensuring it remains at the forefront of technological advancements. WEG's annual revenue of R$20.5 billion is a testament to its success and impact in the global market.