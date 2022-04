Werfen

Founded in 1966, Werfen is a family-owned, innovative company headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

A global leader in specialised diagnostics, Werfen offers solutions for Hemostasis, Acute Care and Autoimmunity diagnostics. With its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business line, Werfen develops and manufactures customised assays and biomaterials.

Currently, Werfen operates in 30 countries, and over 100 territories with the help of its distributors.