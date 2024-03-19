Company Profile

Wesco International, established in 1922, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco delivers a vast portfolio of products and services to various industries, helping clients streamline operations and enhance productivity. With a dedicated workforce of approximately 20,000 employees, the company ensures that its customers receive unparalleled service and support.

Wesco's extensive network and comprehensive service offerings enable businesses to operate more efficiently and effectively. The company's focus on electrical and industrial distribution, data communications, and safety solutions positions it as a vital partner for enterprises looking to optimise their supply chains. By leveraging its expertise and industry knowledge, Wesco helps businesses achieve their operational goals and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Under the leadership of CEO John Engel, Wesco remains committed to innovation and excellence. The company continuously explores new ways to meet the diverse needs of its clients, offering tailored solutions that address specific challenges. As a trusted partner, Wesco is dedicated to driving success for businesses across various sectors, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to thrive.