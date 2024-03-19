Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services. With a history dating back to 1869, Wabtec has a long-standing commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in the transportation industry. The company employs approximately 27,000 people worldwide, working tirelessly to develop and deliver comprehensive solutions that enhance the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of freight and transit rail systems.

Under the leadership of CEO Rafael Santana, Wabtec leverages its extensive engineering expertise and digital capabilities to pioneer advancements in the rail and industrial sectors. The company is dedicated to transforming the future of transportation by integrating cutting-edge technology and ensuring the highest standards of performance and reliability. Wabtec's commitment to sustainability is evident in its efforts to reduce emissions, promote energy efficiency, and develop environmentally-friendly technologies.

Wabtec's diverse portfolio includes a wide range of services that cater to the needs of its global clientele. These services encompass the design and manufacture of locomotives, freight cars, and transit vehicles, as well as the provision of aftermarket support and digital solutions. By continually investing in research and development, Wabtec remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering value to customers and stakeholders while contributing to the advancement of the transportation industry.