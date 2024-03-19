Company Profile

Established in 1991, Wilmar International is a leading agribusiness group headquartered in Singapore. With over 100,000 employees worldwide, the company has a significant presence across Asia and Africa. Wilmar's comprehensive business model encompasses the entire agricultural commodity value chain, emphasising the importance of sustainability and innovation.

Wilmar's expansive portfolio includes oil palm cultivation, oilseed crushing, sugar refining, and manufacturing of oleochemicals and fertilisers. The company also excels in food processing and distribution, ensuring a seamless flow of high-quality products to its end consumers. Through strategic partnerships and investments, Wilmar continues to enhance its capabilities and market reach.

Under the leadership of CEO Kuok Khoon Hong, Wilmar International remains committed to achieving sustainable growth and delivering value to its stakeholders. The company's dedication to responsible production practices and its focus on long-term development have solidified its position as a key player in the global agribusiness sector.