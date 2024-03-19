Profile Picture
Wipro

Wipro Company Facts
HQ Location
Bangalore, India
Employee Count
252,000
CEO
Thierry Delaporte
Revenue
£14,990,000

Wipro Limited, founded in 1945, is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Wipro leverages the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful.

With a workforce of 252,000 employees, Wipro operates on the principle of leveraging strategic insights and innovation to drive business transformation. The company offers a wide range of services including consulting, IT services, digital transformation, business solutions, cloud computing, analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and automation.

Under the leadership of CEO Thierry Delaporte, Wipro continues to build on its strong heritage of innovation and deep technical expertise in areas like enterprise solutions. As a company, Wipro is dedicated to delivering comprehensive solutions that address clients' most complex challenges across various industries.

Keywords and Services
consulting
IT services
digital transformation
business solutions
cloud computing
analytics
cybersecurity
artificial intelligence
automation
enterprise solutions
