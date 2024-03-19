Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer, founded in 1836, is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance, and legal sectors. With a presence in over 40 countries, the company provides expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes and productivity for its customers.

Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, Wolters Kluwer employs approximately 23,000 people worldwide. The company's mission is to support professionals in making critical decisions every day by providing information, software solutions, and services that enable them to be more effective and efficient. Its focus on innovation and customer-centric approach has established Wolters Kluwer as a trusted partner for businesses and professionals across various industries.

Wolters Kluwer's offerings include clinical decision support, regulatory and legal compliance, tax and accounting software, risk management, and financial intelligence. These solutions are designed to address the complex needs of professionals, helping them to achieve better results and drive success in their respective fields. Under the leadership of CEO Nancy McKinstry, Wolters Kluwer continues to advance its vision of delivering expert solutions to professionals worldwide.