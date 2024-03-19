Woodside Energy Group

Woodside, headquartered in Perth, Australia, is a leading energy company that has been at the forefront of the industry since its founding in 1954. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Woodside specialises in the exploration, production, and supply of natural gas and oil, including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The company's commitment to responsible energy solutions has made it a trusted name in the global market.

With an experienced workforce of approximately 5,500 employees, Woodside leverages advanced technology and strategic partnerships to drive its operations across the globe. The company is dedicated to meeting the world's energy needs while minimising environmental impact, reflecting its core values of safety, excellence, and integrity. Under the leadership of CEO Meg O'Neill, Woodside continues to expand its capabilities and enhance its portfolio through innovative and sustainable practices.

Woodside's comprehensive suite of services includes the development and management of major oil and gas projects, as well as the delivery of clean energy solutions. By embracing new technologies and maintaining a strong focus on corporate responsibility, Woodside aims to contribute to a more sustainable future. The company's strategic initiatives are designed to navigate the complexities of the energy sector while delivering value to stakeholders and communities worldwide.