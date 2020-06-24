World Vision: digitalising operations to help the vulnerable

When it comes to digital innovation at World Vision, Tim Covell, Supply Chain Director at the organisation explains that its strategy is not necessarily ‘cutting edge’.

“We’re probably more on the other end of the spectrum where we are intentionally not cutting edge. Instead, we’re looking to be frugal, using technology that has the highest return on investment (ROI), as well as applications that provide the most effective impact,” so when it comes to digital transformation, World Vision is focusing its efforts on its demand planning, fulfilment and distribution.

“In terms of demand planning, our stakeholders and program leaders from around the world are serving in various communities and they need to have a simple and common tool that we can pull from. Over time, we have developed a tool with a fairly simple input process, and then we aggregate all those answers into a global demand each year, and this process has continued to be refined year on year. When it comes to fulfilment and global distribution, I would say that we are still on a journey about how we can build global solutions. Here in the US, we had a big win several years ago when we introduced a common ERP system for both managing donations as well as ministry executions for serving our communities. Now that we're on a common platform, the ability to move products around to maintain control has really been bolstered,” adds Covell.

He adds that, “Envista has been our partner for a little over four years and they have played an important role in allowing us to utilise our ERP for nonprofit application. A lot of what we do is non-standard, we are using an ERP built for profit in a nonprofit organisation, so being able to manage that efficiently and effectively we are really thankful for Envista for providing the expertise.” Other technology World Vision has adopted to digitally transform its operations include the adoption of a new TMS system about a year ago, “and so we are still going through the learning curves of the system and looking to be as effective as we can with that tool which has a huge opportunity to be much more impactful than the homegrown system that we were using prior to that.”

Reflecting on the future of technology at World Vision, Covell notes that one area his team has been looking into in the last year and will continue to do so in the future is having an impact assessment of donated Gifts in Kind (GIK) to understand how to maximise the freight dollar spend and where the company can use it for the most significant impact. “As a result we are looking into improvements that we can make to our operations when it comes to technology to enable this in the future.”

When it comes to the importance of technology, Covell believes that “having connectivity to all of our stakeholders, donors, carriers and customers is critical. As a team - aside from the ones who are continuing to work in warehouses and distribution - we are able to work from home. The team that's interacting with our various stakeholders are able to work from home and not miss a beat and that has been excellent. However, in my personal opinion, this is not going to be the new normal. I personally believe that being together as a team provides great value due to the connectedness of the team. Working from home creates challenges that you need to overcome on a day to day basis. So I don't see this as the new normal, I think the days of the office aren’t numbered.”