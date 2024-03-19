Company Profile

Founded in 2000, WuXi AppTec is a leading global provider of solutions in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. With its headquarters in Shanghai, China, WuXi AppTec has established itself as a crucial player in the life sciences sector, providing integrated services that range from drug discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialisation.

WuXi AppTec's robust services and expertise enable clients to advance their discoveries and deliver innovative healthcare solutions to the market. The company's comprehensive service offerings include contract research, development, and manufacturing, as well as support for pharmaceutical and medical device innovations. This holistic approach allows WuXi AppTec to partner with organisations worldwide, fostering advancements in medical technology and treatment.

Steve Yang, the CEO of WuXi AppTec, leads a team of over 40,000 employees dedicated to driving scientific and medical progress. Their mission is to empower and accelerate innovation for healthcare products and solutions across the globe. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and a deep understanding of the industry, WuXi AppTec continues to build a strong foundation for future growth and success.