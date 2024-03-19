XCMG Construction Machinery

Company Profile

Founded in 1943, XCMG is a leading global manufacturer of construction machinery and heavy equipment. With its headquarters in Xuzhou, China, the company has grown to become a significant player in the industrial sector, offering a wide range of high-quality products and innovative solutions. XCMG is dedicated to driving industry progress and improving infrastructure worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Wang Min, XCMG has expanded its global footprint, establishing a robust presence in key markets across various continents. The company is committed to delivering excellence through its comprehensive suite of services, including financial leasing, parts supply, and after-sales support. XCMG's emphasis on research and development ensures that it stays at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry.

XCMG's success is built on its strong foundation of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company's extensive product portfolio caters to a diverse range of industries, from construction to mining and beyond. By continuously adapting to the evolving needs of the market, XCMG remains a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable and efficient industrial solutions.