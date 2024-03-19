Xiamen International Trade Group

Company Profile

Founded in 1980, ITG Holding is a leading enterprise based in Xiamen, China, specialising in supply chain management, real estate, and consumer goods. With a strong foundation built over decades, ITG Holding has expanded its reach into various sectors, including financial services, modern manufacturing, and logistics. The company prioritises innovation and efficiency, driving significant growth and establishing a robust presence in the global market.

ITG Holding operates with a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, ensuring that its business practices align with environmental and ethical standards. The company leverages advanced technology and strategic partnerships to enhance its service offerings, providing comprehensive solutions to its clients. ITG Holding's dedication to excellence is reflected in its continuous efforts to optimise operations and deliver superior value to stakeholders.

With a workforce of 7,000 employees, ITG Holding emphasises talent development and organisational growth. The company's leadership, under the guidance of its CEO Ying Bin Cai, fosters a culture of collaboration and innovation. By maintaining a forward-thinking approach, ITG Holding remains well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape and continue its trajectory of success.