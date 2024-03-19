Company Profile

Founded in 2007, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy is a forward-thinking renewable energy company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy provides cutting-edge solar energy solutions across the globe. Their expertise lies in offering comprehensive services that encompass design, installation, and maintenance of solar power systems for both commercial and industrial clients.

Xinjiang Daqo New Energy's mission is to harness the power of the sun to create efficient, reliable, and eco-friendly energy solutions. Their team comprises skilled professionals dedicated to advancing photovoltaic technology and ensuring that their clients benefit from the latest advancements in solar power. The company prides itself on delivering high-quality installations that stand the test of time, thus contributing to a greener future.

Under the leadership of CEO Xiang Xu, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy has grown to become a key player in the renewable energy sector. Their success is demonstrated by a robust track record of projects that highlight their expertise and commitment to client satisfaction. As the demand for sustainable energy grows, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy remains at the forefront, continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible in solar technology.