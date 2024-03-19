Company Profile

Yuexiu Property, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, has been a prominent player in the real estate sector since its inception in 1992. With a firm commitment to excellence, the company operates across various facets of the real estate industry including development, management, and investment. Under the leadership of CEO Lin Deliang, Yuexiu Property has carved a niche for itself in both domestic and international markets.

With a strategic focus on urban renewal and sustainable development, Yuexiu Property excels in creating commercial and residential properties that meet the highest standards of quality and innovation. The company's diverse portfolio includes landmark projects that encompass infrastructure, asset management, and property services, all aimed at enhancing urban living environments.

Yuexiu Property's commitment to excellence is reflected in its robust revenue and its dedicated workforce. Leveraging a blend of traditional expertise and modern techniques, the company continues to set benchmarks in the real estate industry, driving growth and delivering unparalleled value to its stakeholders.