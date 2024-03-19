Founded in 1993, zjky has emerged as a leader in providing comprehensive cybersecurity and enterprise solutions. With headquarters in Beijing, China, the company has consistently delivered robust and innovative technological services to global businesses. Under the leadership of Zou Laichang, zjky continues to expand its footprint in the tech industry.

zjky's commitment to excellence has driven its development in various sectors including cloud computing and data analytics. The company specialises in offering tailored IT consulting services to support organisations in navigating the complex digital landscape. With a focus on innovation, zjky ensures that their solutions are both cutting-edge and reliable.

With a workforce of over 1500 employees, zjky prides itself on its ability to adapt and respond to the evolving needs of its clients. The company's dedication to security and technological advancement positions it as a trusted partner for businesses looking to safeguard their digital assets and optimise their operations.