Zimmer Biomet, founded in 1927, is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of innovative medical devices. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company employs approximately 18,000 dedicated professionals worldwide. Zimmer Biomet is committed to alleviating pain and improving the quality of life for people around the globe by offering a comprehensive portfolio of orthopaedic and dental implant products.

With a strong focus on research and development, Zimmer Biomet continually advances the field of musculoskeletal healthcare. The company provides a wide range of solutions, including joint replacement, spine, and trauma products, as well as biologics and robotics. Zimmer Biomet’s technology-driven approach is designed to enhance patient care through data analytics and digital solutions, making them a pioneer in the medtech industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Bryan Hanson, Zimmer Biomet remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients. Their commitment to excellence and continuous improvement ensures that they remain at the forefront of the medical device industry, providing tools and technologies that empower healthcare providers to deliver better patient outcomes.