Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorp Company Facts
HQ Location
Salt Lake City, Utah
Employee Count
10000
CEO
Harris H. Simmons
Revenue
$3.2 billion USD
Company Profile

Founded in 1873, Zions Bancorporation has become a significant figure in the financial services industry, dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company has grown exponentially to serve a wide range of clients, from individuals to large businesses.

Zions Bancorporation provides a broad array of services including commercial banking, small business loans, and mortgage services. The company also specialises in wealth management, offering clients tailored solutions to manage and grow their assets. Their treasury management services support businesses in optimising their financial operations.

Zions Bancorporation remains committed to innovation, integrating online and mobile banking to enhance customer convenience. With a robust financial advisory and investment services team, they deliver expert guidance to maximise returns and secure financial futures. The company's trust services offer comprehensive fiduciary solutions, ensuring peace of mind for their clients.

Keywords and Services
commercial banking
small business loans
mortgage services
wealth management
treasury management
online banking
mobile banking
financial advisory
investment services
trust services
