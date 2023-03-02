Profile Picture

Zurich Insurance

Zurich is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets with about 60,000 employees. It provides a wide range of property and casualty, life insurance products and services in more than 200 countries and territories. Zurich’s customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations.
Zurich France launched in 1877 and is based in Paris with a 200-strong workforce. The unit provides services to the large corporate segment. In 2022, Zurich France diversified its offerings by launching a new line of business, the A&H line.

Executives in Zurich Insurance

CELINE GARNIER

Head of Underwriting for Liability and Motor Fleets

MATHIEU PAUWELS

Chief Operating Officer

MARTIN DE LAUBADERE

Head of Underwriting for Specialty Lines

DENIS STASINSKI

Head of Underwriting

