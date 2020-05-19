57% of Canadian companies expecting revenue growth in 2018, says Deloitte

According to a new report from Deloitte, 57% of private sector executives in Canada are expecting their revenues to increase over the course of the next 12 months.

The report, Global perspectives for private companies, conducted a survey with 1,882 executives from mid-size companies during August and September 2017, with 100 of these being at Canadian companies.

The survey reflected a generally strong level of confidence throughout private sector businesses, with a further 90% stating that they held a positive outlook for the performance of their firms over the coming 24 months.

“The positive outlook on revenue growth and profitability is driving confidence in the market growth globally,” said Mike Runia, National Managing Partner, Deloitte Private. “In addition to that, rapid globalization and technology platforms that are available today are enabling businesses to reach consumer bases that were not possible in the past.”

Deloitte found that 68% of the respondents see emerging technology as a positive disruptor, with 56% of firms already using the likes of cloud computing and data analytics to increase the efficiency of their operations.

“Emerging technologies such as data analytics and cloud infrastructure can also provide access to real time information that helps inform better decision-making,” said Peter Brown, Senior Practice Partner, Deloitte Canada. “Technology can accelerate business in sourcing talent, learning and reaching new clients across global markets.”