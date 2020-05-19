72 ServiceOntario Kiosks Closed Due to Security Breaches

Customers who’ve recently used a ServiceOntario kiosk should be aware that their information is at risk due to recent security breaches. Today all ServiceOntario kiosks were closed after the organization informed the local police of security violations at some kiosks.

Minister of Government Services Harinder Takhar today made the following statement in the press release:

"Recently, there have been security violations at a few ServiceOntario kiosks. Police have been advised and investigations are underway, but, out of an abundance of caution, I have made this decision to ensure that ServiceOntario's customers continue to be protected.

I encourage our customers to go online at serviceontario.ca to access our services, or they can visit one of our nearly 300 centres. We remain committed to high quality service."

Debit card partners informed ServiceOntario of security violations at four Kiosk locations in the greater Toronto area.



"It is suspected that attempts were made to gain access to key credit/debit card data that would allow for the replication of debit/credit cards," said the government according to CityNewsToronto.



So far there was no indication that any personal information were compromised.

The locations of the four compromised kiosks are:



-Erin Mills Town Centre, 5100 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga

-Vaughan Mills shopping centre, 1 Bass Pro Mills Rd., Vaughan

-Albion Centre Mall, 1530 Albion Rd., Etobicoke

-Promenade Mall, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill

According to CityNewsToronto, police said that point-of-sale devices were found at stores in Peel Region with the ability to read personal identification numbers on debit and credit cards and transmit that information wirelessly using a Bluetooth device.

New means of skimming personal information has made the security of personal and financial information harder.



Customers are being urged to visit one of the province’s 300 ServiceOntario centres or go online to renew a driver’s license, renew license plates and stickers, renew a health card or request other government documents.



The kiosks will be inspected and the expected re-open date has not been released yet.



