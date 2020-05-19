Article
Corporate Finance

AAR sign $500mn agreement for the maintenance of Air Canada's Québec fleet

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
AAR, an independent provider of aviation services, has signed a 10 year agreement with Air Canada for the airframe maintenance of the A319, A320 and A321 models of the airline’s fleet, in addition to signing a five year agreement for the maintenance of its Embraer E190 fleet.

"We are honored by Air Canada's confidence in AAR's airframe heavy maintenance expertise, and look forward to continuing our long-term relationship," said AAR’s Chief Commercial Officer, Chris Jessup.

The contract entails that AAR undertakes work at its maintenance, repair and overhaul facility, located at Québec’s Trois-Rivières Airport.

With a total of 125 A319, A320 and A321 narrow body aircraft located at the Québec airport, the contract will also require 350 aircraft mechanics to be stationed at AAR’s airport facility.

"We have been very pleased with the quality and turnaround time of AAR and the Trois-Rivières facility for the work performed on our narrow-body fleet over the past five years and are especially delighted that additional work can now be performed in Trois-Rivières Québec," said Richard Steer, Senior Vice President, Operations at Air Canada.

"This contract further supports the development of Québec's aviation sector by encouraging industry expertise and job growth in the coming years, and Air Canada is proud to be a significant contributor to the economy of the region."

The total value of the deal over the 10 year term is estimated to be approximately C$500mn.

Air Canada AARQuebecTrois-Rivières
