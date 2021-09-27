Alternative lender announces strong board of female leaders

MT Finance, a specialist lender based in Holborn, London has announced the addition of new members to its board, now consisting of 30% female representation.

Whilst mortgages and finance is often a male-dominated environment, the decision to include females to the board comes following a management buy-out (MBO) earlier this year which puts the company back into the hands of its founders, Joshua Elash and Tomer Aboody. Currently, the company has over 40 employees consisting of 9 nationalities and a near 50:50 split of males and females.

Aboody and Elash launched MT Finance in 2008 after working in finance and law and seeing first-hand the lending restrictions offered by banks during the financial crisis. MT Finance was set up to offer alternative funding options, including bridging finance and auction finance - often used to complete on property deals within a short timeframe.

The company has celebrated renowned success ever since, being named SFI Bridging Lender of the Year 2021 and MoneyFacts Best Service from a Bridging Finance Provider 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The new board update will see additional team members added including Lenka Pajkošová, head of underwriting, Millie Dyson - and also chief marketing officer, James Anderson, operations director, and Gareth Lewis, commercial director.

Company founder, Joshua Elash, commented: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of several new directors to the board of the MT Finance Group. Lenka, Millie, James, and Gareth have been valuable members of the executive committee at MT Finance for some time. The appointments add real value to the company and reflect our desire to recognise, support, and empower the wonderfully talented people we are lucky enough to work with. The additions also re-emphasise our ESG principles and commitment to the Women in Finance Charter.”

Millie Dyson, CMO said: “We are proud to promote an inclusive environment at MT Finance and strive to drive genuine change in the financial services sector. I am honoured to be one of the Group’s first female board members and will continue to ensure we remain focused in our efforts to maintain a diverse and equal workforce as we take the company forward.”

“At MT Finance we are proud to champion equal opportunities, not just gender representation, but socioeconomic diversity, too.

“When it comes to recruitment, we are committed to broadening the social diversity of our workforce, especially from people with real potential but who may not have been given the same opportunities. We are here to encourage them on that journey, nurture that talent and help our employees reach their full potential.”