Amazon makes first purchase of Boeing 767-300 aircrafts

In an announcement made by Amazon, the company reports its first ever purchase of 11 Boeing 767-300 aircrafts - seven from Delta and four from WestJet - to expand its fleet and continue to serve customers. The 11 new aircrafts purchased by Amazon will join its network by 2022.

“Our goal is to continue delivering for customers across the U.S. in the way that they expect from Amazon, and purchasing our own aircraft is a natural next step toward that goal. Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations, which in turn helps us to keep pace in meeting our customer promises,” commented Sarah Rhoads, Vice President of Amazon Global Air.

THe four aircrafts purchased from WestJet back in March are undergoing passenger to cargo conversions, with expectations to join Amazon Air’s network in 2021. While the seven aircrafts from Delta are expected to enter Amazon’s network in 2022.

With Amazon Air playing a central role in the delivery of items for customers across long distances in short timeframes, the additional fleet numbers will increase Amazon Air’s network capacity. Amazon has stated that it will continue to rely on third-party carriers to operate the new aircrafts.

“Amazon Air continues to expand globally to meet the needs of its growing customer base, while investing in jobs and sustainable solutions to power its network,” stated Amazon in a company statement.

In addition to the purchase of 11 Boeing 767-300 aircrafts, Amazon Air also announced the purchase of six million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel, as well as its investments in leading-edge electric ground service equipment and solar rooftop panels.

