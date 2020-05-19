Article
Amazon in talks with JPMorgan over offering checking accounts

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Amazon is reportedly in talks with a number of Wall Street’s leading banks with the company eyeing a move into the banking sector.

The Wall Street Journal has revealed that Amazon is allegedly in talks with both JPMorgan Chase and Capital One over a potential partnership that could see the ecommerce giant offering its own-branded checking accounts.

Although the talks are apparently only in the initial stages and may well not materialize into anything substantial, the move would be in keeping with Amazon’s continual trend of expanding into a range of different sectors.

This is highlighted by the success of its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), as well as the company’s aggressive moves into the healthcare industry – a venture that Amazon has already partnered with JPMorgan Chase on.

Further, a recent survey conducted by LendEDU shows that an Amazon bank may also prove to be somewhat successful if pursued. Within this, approximately 45% of those surveyed said that they would be open to using Amazon as their primary banking account, whilst 49.6% would be happy to open a savings account with the company.

Although the competition of Amazon may pose a threat to many within the banking industry, the company is allegedly only looking to partner with an established firm, providing significant opportunity for whoever it may chose.

