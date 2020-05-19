Article
Corporate Finance

American Airlines to purchase 15 Embraer aircraft for $700mn

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading US airliner American Airlines has announced that it has agreed to buy 15 new E175 aircraft from Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer in a deal valued at $705mn when looking at list price.

The latest order will raise the total number of E175 aircraft within American Airlines’ existing fleet to 89, with the firm also having ordered 10 E175’s from Embraer back in October 2017.

See also:

“We are thrilled that the E175 continues to be the right solution for American,” said Charlie Hillis, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, North America, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “This is American’s fourth order for the E175 since 2013 and their repeat order demonstrates how well the aircraft serves their business needs and the confidence they have in our platform.”

Envoy, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines, will operate the 15 aircraft that will consist of 76 seats.

The new contract from American Airlines has raised the total number of E175’s sold by Embraer to more than 400 since January 2013.

The deliveries of the aircraft are expected to take place between March and November of 2019.

American AirlinesaircraftEmbraer
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI