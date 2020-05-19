American Airlines to purchase 15 Embraer aircraft for $700mn

Leading US airliner American Airlines has announced that it has agreed to buy 15 new E175 aircraft from Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer in a deal valued at $705mn when looking at list price.

The latest order will raise the total number of E175 aircraft within American Airlines’ existing fleet to 89, with the firm also having ordered 10 E175’s from Embraer back in October 2017.

“We are thrilled that the E175 continues to be the right solution for American,” said Charlie Hillis, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, North America, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “This is American’s fourth order for the E175 since 2013 and their repeat order demonstrates how well the aircraft serves their business needs and the confidence they have in our platform.”

Envoy, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines, will operate the 15 aircraft that will consist of 76 seats.

The new contract from American Airlines has raised the total number of E175’s sold by Embraer to more than 400 since January 2013.

The deliveries of the aircraft are expected to take place between March and November of 2019.