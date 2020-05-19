Article
Corporate Finance

American Express to Refund $85 Million

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

American Express has reached settlements with several regulatory agencies today over certain aspects of its US consumer card practices in which the company is being fined.

In cooperation with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions (UDFI), American Express and its subsidiaries were found to have committed regulatory violations in respect to its debt collection practices, credit card solicitations, late fee charges, the report of disputes to credit bureaus and new account approval process.

These regulatory findings have led American Express to be fined a total of $27.5 million as well as the company’s development of remediation practices for each violation. Additionally, the company and its subsidiaries will refund customers a total of $85 million combined. The majority of these refunds will be distributed to reimburse customers for cited violations in American Express debt collection and late fee charges.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review North America

“American Express has cooperated fully with the FDIC, CFPB, FRB, OCC, and UDFI. The company is strengthening its internal compliance processes and will continue to work closely with its regulators,” said the company in an official statement.

American Express will be utilizing reserves that the company established previously to cover a substantial amount of cardmember refunds.  American Express also explained that it would be conducting its own internal reviews as well as continuing to cooperate with regulators in ongoing regulatory examination. 

American Expressregulatory agenciesfinecredit card
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI