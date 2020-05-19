Article
Corporate Finance

Atari US Files for Bankruptcy

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Atari’s US operation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy today in an effort to separate itself from its financially unstable French parent company.  

Atari, known for its early video game offerings such as Pong and Asteroids, has been faulty in the video game industry for some time. Thus, Atari wants to separate from current parent company Atari S.A. and “secure independent capital for future growth” which Atari explained would be in the digital and mobile game arena.

Atari’s US operations as well as three subsidiaries under bankruptcy proceedings will sell all assets in the next 90 to 120 days. These assets include legendary game titles such as Pong, Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Battlezone and Tempest.

“Under current management, Atari Inc. has shifted its business from traditional retail games to digital games and licensing with an increased focus on developing mobile games based on some of Atari's most iconic and enduring franchises. With these moves, the company has added new revenue models, including digital download and advertising. As a result, Atari Inc. has become a growth engine for Atari S.A., which in turn has reported consecutive annual profits in 2011 and 2012,” said Atari in a statement.

Under its current operation strategy, Atari released chart-topping titles for mobile operating systems iOS and Android including Atari Greatest Hits, Outlaw, Breakout and Asteroids Gunner. Atari’s upcoming mobile titles for smartphones and tablets include games based on Rollercoaster Tycoon and Atari Casino. 

bankruptcyChapter 11 bankruptcybankruptcy filingAtari S.A.
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI