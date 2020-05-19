Aurora Cannabis plans US stock listing in October

Vancouver-based cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis is planning a stock listing in the US, according to Financial Post

The firm, recently noted for its ongoing talks with Coca-Cola regarding a CBD-infused beverage, is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and would join Tilray Inc and Canopy Growth Corp as a dual-listed cannabis company.

Terry Booth, CEO at Aurora, told Bloomberg’s Terry Booth in March:

“We’ll look at all exchanges, we’ll look at New York Stock Exchange”.

Tilray Inc listed on Nasdaq in July, and its stocks have boomed by 1100% since to become the most valuable cannabis company in Canada, according to CNBC.

A recent spike in Tilray’s worth has been attributed to the company receiving approval to import cannabis products into San Diego for clinical trials at the University of California.

It’s valuation of US$14.4bn on 18 September trumped former market leader Canopy Growth Corp at $11.5bn.

With recreational cannabis use set for legalization in Canada on 17 October, cannabis companies are seeing opportunities to appeal to US investors as the market prepares for a boom.

The Financial Post added that Aurora has made a string of recent acquisitions, including that of ICC Labs, a cannabis company based in Vancouver, for “around $290 million in stock”.