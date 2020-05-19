Article
Aurora Cannabis set to acquire greenhouse consultants Hotline Consulting

By Mohammed Mestar
May 19, 2020
Aurora Cannabis is aiming to improve its greenhouse operations through technology after announcing the intended acquisition of Hotline Consulting.

The provider of advanced greenhouse consulting services, Hotline - founded by Laust Dam in 2004 - specialises in hybrid growing techniques for large scale cannabis production. Dam will join Aurora's Larssen Projects (ALPS) as VP of Horticultural Development.

Through this acquisition, Aurora will enhance ALPS post-construction services offering, providing customers with ongoing support and consulting by HotHouse's crop specialists. Closing of the deal is subject to definitive agreements being put in place.

"Developing efficient and technologically advanced greenhouses allows Aurora to produce and harvest the highest quality cannabis at incredible scale while maintaining unmatched, ultra-low costs per gram, per square foot,  per year" said Thomas Larssen, President of Aurora Larssen Projects (ALPS).

"Through the addition of Laust and the entire team at HotHouse, ALPS gains significant insight and experience that we can apply to our industry leading cultivation design, engineering and consulting projects."

Laust Dam, Founder of HotHouse Consulting, added: "Managing potential disease, varying climate conditions, energy use, and emergencies become greatly amplified in a greenhouse environment. Together with ALPS, we can leverage our existing relationships with key technology providers and the latest implementation techniques along with our collective insight to develop the most advanced hybrid greenhouse facilities."

In June, Business Chief reported Aurora's intention to acquire cannabis testing experts Anandia in a $115mn deal.

