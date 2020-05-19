Article
Corporate Finance

AutoCanada acquires Grossinger in first US foray

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading Canadian vehicle dealership AutoCanada has acquired Illinois-based Grossinger Auto Group in a deal worth $86mn that marks the Edmonton-based firm’s first entrance into the US market.

“This is a pivotal move for AutoCanada as this US acquisition broadens our geographical reach and brand diversification through adding a combination of domestic, import and luxury dealerships to our portfolio,” said Steven Landry, President & CEO.

“Acquiring a cluster of dealerships in Chicago gives us a significant presence in a major urban market and follows our pattern of success in Canada.”

See also:

AutoCanada will assume responsibility for Grossinger’s entire portfolio, including its dealerships that represent 11 different manufacturers that saw the company accumulate annual revenues of $401mn (CAD$513mn) in 2017.

“We are looking forward to the franchises operating under the very successful AutoCanada team with much success and prosperity in the future,” said Caroline Grossinger, Co-President of the Grossinger Auto Group.

The majority of the dealerships will continue to operate under the Grossinger banner, whilst local store leadership will also remain unchanged.

AutoCanadaGrossingerAutomobileDealership
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI