Article
Corporate Finance

AutoCanada signs deal with GM Canada over dealerships

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Automotive dealership company AutoCanada has announced the signing of a new deal with General Motors (GM) Canada that permits AutoCanada to have direct ownership and control of GM Canada dealerships.

GM Canada had previously prohibited the outright ownership of its dealerships by publicly traded companies, however, this will change with the new deal.

See also:

AutoCanada also reached an agreement with CanadaOne Auto Group as part of a three-way deal. This dictates that the Edmonton-based company will obtain control of five of the nine GM dealerships where it held a majority equity stake, despite having previously had no voting rights, with CanadaOne buying interest into the remaining four dealerships.

Under the terms of the agreement, the General Manager in each dealership will be required to own a minority stake in the specific unit in question.

As a result of this, Patrick Priestner, the owner of CanadaOne and former CEO and founder of AutoCanada, will pay AutoCanada $23mn as part of the agreement.

The deal is expected to close 2 January 2018, subject to GM Canada’s final approval of the transactions.

GMGeneral MotorsAutoCanadaCanadaOne Auto Group
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI