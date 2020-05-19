BCLC Brings Online Gambling to Manitoba Players

Good news for the gambler who likes to get things done on the go. BCLC announced Thursday it will partner with Manitoba Lotteries to provide online gambling services. The new development will be available only to residents of Manitoba.

When looking to employ a satisfactory business model to include online gambling for their customers, Manitoba Lotteries was impressed with BCLC’s online services that are available to British Columbians. Residents of the province have been using the company’s PlayNow.com web site since 2004.

The BCLC Story

"We launched online gaming in British Columbia to provide a secure and legal option for people who play online and to keep revenues in the province that otherwise would be going to illegal gambling sites," the Honourable Rich Coleman, Minister Responsible for BCLC said in a released statement. "We are pleased to share our expertise with Manitoba to strengthen regulated online gambling in Canada."

Regulated by the Manitoba Gaming Control Commission, the eGaming option will be operated by Manitoba Lotteries, allowing users the convenience of on-the-go participation in their popular gambling services.

Terms are still being negotiated, but the agreement will benefit both partners. A larger player base will be reached, leading to greater generated sales. Heightened interest in lottery playing and gambling, coupled with an increased interest in online and mobile activities, means the move is perfectly timed to bring in more revenue.

"Innovation is key to growth in any business," said BCLC President and CEO Michael Graydon. "We are creating a new revenue stream for BCLC by leveraging our experience and the expertise of our best-in-class vendors and providing these services to another jurisdiction."